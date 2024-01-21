DOJ asks court not to “disrupt” MJ scheduling review (MJ NEWS: January 24, 2024)

DOJ asks court not to “disrupt” cannabis scheduling review (Newsletter: January 24, 2024)

PA prosecutor sues feds over marijuana gun ban; NY homegrow; AZ psilocybin; Ag officials: raise hemp THC limit; MA sales; Dog CBD study

/ TOP THINGS TO KNOW



The Department of Justice filed a motion to dismiss a marijuana industry lawsuit challenging federal prohibition—saying that courts should not get ahead of the administration’s ongoing cannabis scheduling review.



The Warren County, Pennsylvania district attorney—who uses medical cannabis under state law—filed a lawsuit challenging the federal policy that criminalizes gun possession by medical marijuana patients.



The New York Cannabis Control Board was set to vote on Wednesday on rules to allow adults to grow their own marijuana at home—more than a year after recreational retail sales launched—though the meeting was canceled on Tuesday evening.



The Arizona House Military Affairs & Public Safety Committee approved a bill to protect $5 million in funding for psilocybin research from being redistributed amid a state budget deficit.



The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture—which represents state agriculture officials in 50 states and four U.S. territories—is pushing Congress to more than triple the legal THC limit for hemp from 0.3 percent to 1 percent.



The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission reported that retailers sold nearly $1.8 billion worth of legal marijuana products in 2023—capped off by a new monthly record in December of $158.7 million.



Dogs who receive daily doses of CBD see “significant reductions” in stress and anxiety related to car travel, according to a new study.



/ FEDERAL



Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT) tweeted, “The cannabis industry is growing in Vermont and across the country. We need to make sure growers and retailers have access to the loans and other financial services that they need for their small business — and that means updating FinCEN guidelines.”



/ STATES



Oklahoma’s attorney general authored a column on his efforts to crack down on illegal marijuana cultivation.



Maryland’s Senate president said the legislature will consider “implementation adjustments” to the state’s marijuana laws this session.



The Florida Senate Agriculture Committee approved a bill to restrict intoxicating hemp-derived products.



A California judge approved a settlement requiring a cannabis cultivator to pay $1.75 million for building and diverting water from illegal onstream reservoirs without first obtaining permits.



A New York regulator defended the decision to award marijuana business licenses via a lottery.



Maine regulators launched a public education campaign about safe storage of marijuana.



Washington State regulators are seeking input on rulemaking to implement a bill on THC products.



Vermont regulators posted a tracker for cannabis business employee ID cards.



Alaska’s Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana will meet on Thursday.



—

—

/ LOCAL



New York City’s sheriff spoke about enforcement against unlicensed marijuana businesses.



/ INTERNATIONAL



Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the country will not assist an International Criminal Court investigation into the nation’s bloody “war on drugs.”



/ SCIENCE & HEALTH



A study found that “CBD induces cell death in MCF-7 breast cancer cells cultured in vitro.”



A study found that chronic cluster headache “attack frequency reduction after psilocybin correlates with hypothalamic functional connectivity.”



/ ADVOCACY, OPINION & ANALYSIS



The National Conference of State Legislatures posted an overview of cannabis employment laws across the U.S.



The Reason Foundation published papers on interstate cannabis commerce and marijuana rescheduling.



/ BUSINESS



A Starbucks worker in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada was fired over medical cannabis use.

Photo courtesy of Chris Wallis // Side Pocket Images.

