Connecticut attorney general takes action against illicit MJ operators

Connecticut attorney general takes action against illicit marijuana operators
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong filed civil lawsuits against seven businesses accused of selling “potent, illicit” marijuana products without proper state licenses.
11 Gen 202422:31