Connecticut AG cracks down on unlicensed MJ gifting event

Connecticut AG cracks down on unlicensed cannabis gifting event
Connecticut’s attorney general sent a cease-and-desist letter to organizers of an event in Hamden as part of his office’s ongoing crackdown on unlicensed cannabis sellers.
Connecticut AG cracks down on unlicensed cannabis gifting event is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
Connecticut’s attorney general sent a cease-and-desist letter to organizers of an event in Hamden as part of his office’s ongoing crackdown on unlicensed cannabis sellers.
Connecticut AG cracks down on unlicensed cannabis gifting event is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
33925
9 Gen 202421:46