Colorado monthly MJ sales sink to nearly 7-year low in November

Diffondi Informazione!

Pubblicità

Pubblicità

Pubblicità

Colorado monthly cannabis sales sink to nearly 7-year low in November

Pubblicità

Colorado cannabis sales continued to slide in November as recreational and medical marijuana retailers generated $110.5 million in revenue, the lowest monthly total since February 2017. Colorado monthly cannabis sales sink to nearly 7-year low in November is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Colorado cannabis sales continued to slide in November as recreational and medical marijuana retailers generated $110.5 million in revenue, the lowest monthly total since February 2017. Colorado monthly cannabis sales sink to nearly 7-year low in November is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

33925

12 Gen 202422:01