Colombia’s Senate Sinks The Proposal To Legalize erba Once Again

The Colombian Senate has, once again, rejected the proposed legislation aimed to legalize adult-use erba in the country. The proposed legislation faced a setback in the Senate on December 12 during the plenary session in its attempt to regulate the adult use and commercialization of erba. During the plenary session, a proposal to archive the bill submitted by Senator Karina Espinosa from the Liberal Party right before the formal debate began received 45 positive votes.…