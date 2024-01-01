CO gov on 10-year legal MJ sales anniversary (MJ NEWS: January 1, 2023)

CO gov on 10-year legal cannabis sales anniversary (Newsletter: January 1, 2023)

Military members back marijuana & psychedelics recs at VA; Cannabis off UFC’s banned list; New NV possession limit; NY 1-year sales report

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) and activists who worked to legalize marijuana in the state are celebrating Monday’s 10-year anniversary of the world’s first regulated recreational cannabis sales.



A new poll shows that active duty military personnel, veterans and their family members support allowing U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doctors to recommend medical marijuana and psychedelics to their patients.



The New York Office of Cannabis Management published a report on the state’s first year of legal recreational marijuana sales—including 3.5 million products purchased for a total of $150 million. “Gas Face” was the top-selling strain.



A new Nevada law taking effect on Monday, January 1 will more than double the state’s marijuana possession limit and institute other changes such as broadening cannabis industry participation eligibility for people with prior felony convictions.



The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) formally removed marijuana from its newly modified banned substances list for athletes.



New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Executive Director Jeff Brown predicted that legal marijuana sales will exceed $1 billion in 2024 following a boom that has seen more than 50 new dispensaries open this year.



Mississippi’s ban on medical cannabis advertising is being challenged in a federal lawsuit from a dispensary that says it’s unfair Walgreens can sell opioids and advertise but state-legal marijuana businesses can’t.



Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) tweeted that filing a bill to “protect states’ authority to decriminalize psilocybin without federal interference” is one of his top 2023 accomplishments.



Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said he was surprised that voters approved a marijuana legalization ballot initiative.



A Delaware representative spoke about his bill to expand medical cannabis access.



Nebraska activists are making a stepped up push to get voters to sign petitions to put medical cannabis initiatives on the 2024 ballot.



An Alabama judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking regulators from issuing medical cannabis dispensary licenses.



A Florida appeals court is being asked to consider a challenge to increased medical cannabis business fees.



Colorado regulators adopted revised hemp rules.



Missouri regulators published an annual report on the medical cannabis program.



A New York marijuana regulatory spokesperson said cannabis farmers markets were temporary and that officials will “continue to prioritize store openings and license issuing.”



Massachusetts regulators urged people not to drive under the influence if their New Year’s plans include cannabis.



An Oakland, California police officer was fatally shot while responding to a burglary call at a marijuana dispensary.



A German lawmaker tweeted that he doesn’t “think the release of cannabis is responsible for health and safety reasons and I won’t agree to it.”



A review concluded that “the use of psychedelics to treat alcohol use disorder is promising, but the weaknesses in the literature base preclude making definitive statements about its value.”



The Orange County Register editorial board celebrated President Joe Biden’s extended marijuana pardon but said that federal laws need to be further reformed.



FP Omni Technologies Inc. is winding down operations.



