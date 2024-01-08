CO gov bashes DeSantis’s MJ stance (MJ NEWS: January 8, 2024)

CO gov bashes DeSantis’s cannabis stance (Newsletter: January 8, 2024)

Congressman to DEA: hurry up on marijuana; VA funds psychedelic research; FL cannabis potency limitation; WI medical marijuana; MN expungement

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’s (D) office hit back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his claim on the presidential campaign trail that legalizing marijuana led to a “bigger black market” in Colorado.

“Colorado is happy to provide the Florida governor advice on how to increase economic and personal freedom like we have in the free state of Colorado,” Polis’s spokesperson told Marijuana Moment.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) sent a letter calling on the Drug Enforcement Administration to reschedule marijuana “as swiftly as possible”—saying the agency has “a historic opportunity” to “address some of the inequities caused by this misguided and discriminatory policy.”



The Department of Veterans Affairs is funding studies on the potential benefits of psychedelics such as psilocybin and MDMA to treat PTSD and depression for the first time since the 1960s and has issued a request for proposals from researchers.



Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) said he will “absolutely” sign a restrictive medical cannabis legalization bill soon to be unveiled by Republican legislative leaders as long as it has no “poison pills”—even though he continues to support broader recreational marijuana legalization.



A Florida representative filed a bill to limit the potency of smokable marijuana to 10 percent if voters approve a legalization initiative that could be on the November ballot.



Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety said officials are “hard at work” on expunging marijuana records as mandated under the legalization law—and in the meantime are adding language to existing records indicating they may be about acts that are no longer illegal.



A California Republican assemblymember revised her psychedelics bill so it would create a workgroup to study creating a regulatory framework for therapeutic access and let health professionals administer psilocybin and ibogaine to military veterans.



An Alabama judge granted an order blocking regulators from issuing medical cannabis integrated facility licenses amid ongoing litigation challenging the award process.



A new Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation report shows that nearly half of the owners listed on applications for social equity marijuana licenses are from outside of the state.



The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission noted the prior Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission work of its new New York District Office director.



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) tweeted that he’s “going to keep working to end the federal prohibition on cannabis and make criminal justice reforms.”



Indiana Republican congressional candidate Raju Chinthala discussed his support for federal marijuana reform.



Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) is pushing lawmakers to enact restrictions on intoxicating hemp products.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) spoke about ongoing efforts to find a top marijuana regulator for the state, and he separately appointed members to the Cannabis Advisory Council.



New Jersey Senate and Assembly committees approved legislation to allow certain public officials to represent cannabis businesses.



West Virginia legislative leaders said they expect marijuana legalization legislation to be considered this session.



Mississippi regulators announced that medical cannabis products that were placed on an administrative hold are now being retested with the anticipation that “cleared products will be back on dispensary shelves soon.”



California regulators are being sued over an alleged “massive overcollection” of cannabis taxes.



Colorado regulators sent a bulletin about changes to cannabis testing rules.



Massachusetts regulators extended waivers allowing for medical cannabis recommendations to be issued via telehealth.



Connecticut Innovations, a venture capital agency created by the state, invested $1.25 million in a cannabis company that relocated its headquarters to the state but is not allowed to legally sell marijuana there.



Georgia medical cannabis regulators will meet on Wednesday.



Marijuana Moment is tracking more than 900 cannabis, psychedelics and drug policy bills in state legislatures and Congress this year.



Learn more about our marijuana bill tracker and become a supporter on Patreon to get access.

The Anchorage, Alaska police chief is expressing concerns about letting marijuana dispensaries offer free samples and drive-thru services.



Spain’s Ministry of Health is expected to resume work to set medical cannabis regulations this month.



The mayor of Amsterdam, Netherlands authored an op-ed arguing that officials from the country should push for drug policy reform on the global stage.



A review indicated that “CBD has anti-anxiety, anti-oxidation, and anti-inflammatory properties and can inhibit abnormal proliferation and apoptosis of vascular smooth muscle and endothelial cells,” suggesting “CBD as a therapeutic agent for atherosclerosis, stress-induced hypertension, diabetes-related vasculopathy, ischemia-reperfusion injury, and vascular damage caused by smoking and alcohol abuse.”



The Washington Examiner editorial board claimed that marijuana legalization is “a major public health crisis.”



The MAPS Public Benefit Corporation changed its name to Lykos Therapeutics and brought on new investors.



Some Tesla and SpaceX board members and executives have reportedly raised concerns about Elon Musk’s drug use.



Canadian cannabis companies are having difficulties getting bank accounts despite national legalization.



MPX NJ Atlantic City Medical Cannabis Dispensary workers voted to select United Food and Commercial Workers Local 152 as their representative in contract negotiations.

