Celebrating 3 Big Moments Of 2023 In Arizona Weed

Arizona erba sales topped $1 billion, new brands emerged and the state invested in psilocybin research efforts this year. From heated debates about the safety of consuming delta-8 products to legislation to reduce the cost of medical marijuana cards, erba was a hot topic in 2023. Phoenix edible-makers RR Brothers debuted a new line of functional fungi gummies and the Flower Shop introduced a women-centric line of products called Ladylike. Tempe’s Sonoran Roots was also…