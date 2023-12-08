FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Canadian province plans erba testing program to tackle THC inflation

Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità

Government-owned marijuana wholesaler Ontario Cannabis Store is planning to undertake a temporary testing program to address THC inflation, according to a recent email sent to licensed producers and obtained by MJBizDaily.

Canadian province plans erba testing program to tackle THC inflation is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs

Government-owned marijuana wholesaler Ontario Cannabis Store is planning to undertake a temporary testing program to address THC inflation, according to a recent email sent to licensed producers and obtained by MJBizDaily.

Canadian province plans erba testing program to tackle THC inflation is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs

01:00
8 Dic 2023

Pubblicità

Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Torna in alto
Verified by MonsterInsights