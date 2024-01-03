Canadian MJ retailer Trees Corp. enters creditor protection

Canadian marijuana retailer Trees Corp. enters creditor protection
Insolvent Canadian recreational marijuana retailer Trees Corp. has entered creditor protection, becoming the latest debt-laden cannabis company to keep its creditors at bay while seeking restructuring.
