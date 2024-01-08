Canadian operators destroyed millions of packages of unsold erba products and a record amount of unpackaged dried flower in 2022 and the first half of 2023, largely because of years of imbalance in supply and demand, MJBizDaily has learned.

Canada destroyed 3.7 million pounds of unsold, unpackaged erba since 2018 is a post from: MJBizDaily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for erba entrepreneurs