Calciomercato Vecchia Signora Juventina, Hojbjerg decisione presa! La circostanza

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg will stay at Tottenham until the end of the season, decision has been made.

Despite several discussions with clubs around Europe he was never close to leaving.

Spurs always turned down loan bids, only considered permanent exit.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2024