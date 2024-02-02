FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Calciocalciomercato Fc Internazionale, c’è la destinazione a sorpresa per Bergvall

Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Bergvall

L’Inter vede definitivamente sfumare un obiettivo del proprio calciomercato, Bergvall ha firmato per una nuova squadra

Sfuma un obiettivo del calciomercato nerazzurro. Bergvall ha infatti firmato a sorpresa con il Tottenham.

Il giocatore era stato ricercato non solo dall’Inter ma anche dal Barcellona, club che sembrava essere molto vicino al suo acquisto.

L’articolo Calciomercato Inter, c’è la destinazione a sorpresa per Bergvall proviene da Inter News 24.

Pubblicità

23:16
2 Feb 2024

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Verified by MonsterInsights