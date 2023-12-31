Bremer si mette in tasca Lukaku: il suo messaggio dopo Vecchia Signora Juventina-Roma – NEWS

Bremer si mette in tasca Lukaku: il suo messaggio dopo Juve-Roma. Le parole del difensore brasiliano
Eccellente prestazione in Juve-Roma di Gleison Bremer: il brasiliano ha annullato Lukaku per tutto l’arco del match.
BIG W!!! Important victory to close the year in the best way!!! See you in 2024 @juventusfc #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/JsIgZWCE6m
— Bremer (@bremeroficial) December 30, 2023
Questo il suo messaggio social dopo il match: «Grande successo!! Importante vittoria per chiudere il 2023 nel migliore dei modi!!! Ci vediamo 2024».
20:00
31 Dic 2023