FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Bremer si mette in tasca Lukaku: il suo messaggio dopo Vecchia Signora Juventina-Roma – NEWS

Bremer si mette in tasca Lukaku: il suo messaggio dopo Vecchia Signora Juventina-Roma – NEWS
Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità

Bremer si mette in tasca Lukaku: il suo messaggio dopo Juve-Roma. Le parole del difensore brasiliano

Eccellente prestazione in Juve-Roma di Gleison Bremer: il brasiliano ha annullato Lukaku per tutto l’arco del match.

Questo il suo messaggio social dopo il match: «Grande successo!! Importante vittoria per chiudere il 2023 nel migliore dei modi!!! Ci vediamo 2024».

The post Bremer si mette in tasca Lukaku: il suo messaggio dopo Juve-Roma – FOTO appeared first on Juventus News 24.

Pubblicità

20:00
31 Dic 2023

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Torna in alto
Verified by MonsterInsights