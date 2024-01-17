Biden’s MJ political boost (MJ NEWS: January 22, 2024)

Biden’s cannabis political boost (Newsletter: January 22, 2024)

DeSantis & Haley on marijuana; Fed study: teen use down after legalization; CA & NV psychedelics; Banking push; Regulators talk cannabis equity

/ TOP THINGS TO KNOW



Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said she agrees with Biden administration health officials that marijuana should be rescheduled—arguing that it is “obviously not in the same class as heroin.”

“I think I’ll go with the scientists on that.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who recently ended his presidential campaign, said he thinks the federal law criminalizing gun possession by marijuana consumers is unconstitutional.

“If somebody’s using…a legal product, there’s not anything in the Constitution that would justify doing that.”

A new federal study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that teen marijuana use in Washington State’s largest county declined after legalization for adults.

“Licensed dispensaries requiring proof of age might have affected availability of cannabis to younger persons.”

A new poll found that support for President Joe Biden increases after likely voters hear about the implications of the federal marijuana rescheduling review that he initiated.



The California Assembly Appropriations Committee unanimously approved a bill to create a psychedelics workgroup that would recommend a regulatory framework for therapeutic access and prepare for health professionals to eventually administer psilocybin and ibogaine to patients.



The Nevada legislature’s Joint Interim Standing Committee on the Judiciary held a hearing on the therapeutic potential of psychedelics as well as law enforcement’s concerns about broadly legalizing substances like psilocybin.



A National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine cannabis committee heard presentations from California, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey and New York regulators about how their jurisdictions are prioritizing equity in implementing legalization.



The Michigan Chamber of Commerce is calling on Congress to pass marijuana banking legislation amid a string of recent break-ins at cannabis dispensaries in the state.



Arizona State University professor Erik Luna and former federal prisoner Weldon Angelos detail in a new Marijuana Moment op-ed how President Joe Biden’s cannabis pardons haven’t freed a single person from behind bars.



Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) is pushing lawmakers to ban or place strict regulations on hemp-derived delta-8 THC products.



An Iowa House Public Safety subcommittee held a hearing on a bill to add raw flower to the state’s limited medical cannabis program.



The Missouri House Insurance Policy Committee held a hearing on legislation to cut workers’ compensation benefits for people who test positive for marijuana after being injured on the job.



A Montana judge ruled that lawmakers must be given an opportunity to override Gov. Greg Gianforte’s (R) veto of a bill to redistribute marijuana tax revenue toward conservation efforts and county road improvement.



/ FEDERAL



Former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-SD) hosted a psychedelics policy discussion.



/ STATES



Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) reappointed two members of the Access to Medical Cannabis Commission.



Connecticut’s attorney general touted the cancellation of an unlicensed cannabis market event after he sought an injunction in court.



A New Hampshire senator is seeking to scale back his own bills that as introduced would impose THC potency caps on medical cannabis products and institute per se driving standards for marijuana metabolites.



A Kansas Democratic representative criticized Republicans for largely ignoring cannabis issues.



An Alabama judge’s restraining order on awarding medical cannabis business licenses is facing an appeal.



Oklahoma regulators filed revised medical cannabis rules.



Nevada regulators posted guidance about petitioning for exemption from restrictions on participating in the cannabis industry by people with felony convictions.



Massachusetts regulators launched a fourth cohort of the state’s cannabis social equity program.



Washington State regulators sent a newsletter with updates on various marijuana issues.



The Oregon Cannabis Commission’s Research Leadership Subcommittee will meet on Monday.



—

—

/ INTERNATIONAL



A New South Wales, Australia lawmaker claimed that almost all of his colleagues in Parliament used smoked cannabis.



Czech Republic doctors prescribed about 43 times more medical cannabis in 2023 than five years ago.



/ SCIENCE & HEALTH



In a study “evaluating the use of CBD in children with [infantile epileptic spasms syndrome], 19/28 (67.8%) had a more than 50% [epileptic spasms] reduction with good tolerability.”



A review highlighted “several cases of individuals experiencing seizures or seizure remission following psychedelic use, with the overall trend being that psychedelics are safe for use in a controlled, supervised clinical setting.”



/ ADVOCACY, OPINION & ANALYSIS



Focus on the Family published a blog post claiming that marijuana is “causing psychosis in young people.”



/ BUSINESS



Green Parcel Services is launching a paperless cannabis manifest solution in Colorado.



Organigram Holdings Inc. appointed a new board of directors member and announced the results of its shareholder meeting.



Canadian retailers sold C$412.1 million worth of legal cannabis products in November.

