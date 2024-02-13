Barzagli svela: «Champions? Queste due le favorite» #Intervista. Ma non cita l’Fc Internazionale 

Pubblicità

Andrea Barzagli ha svelato le sue favorite per la Champions League, ecco le due squadre per l’ex calciatore che però non cita l’Inter

Non ha dubbi Andrea Barzagli. Intervenuto a La Gazzetta dello Sport, l’ex calciatore ha parlato così dell’attuale edizione della Champions League. Pur avendo speso parole al miele verso l’Inter, non ha inserito la squadra di Inzaghi tra le favorite per la vittoria finale.

FAVORITE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – «Le favorite sono il Real Madrid e il Manchester City che vorrà ripetersi»

