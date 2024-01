Australian MJ grower ECS reports record sales of AU$7.3 million in quarter

Australian marijuana grower ECS reports record sales of AU$7.3 million in quarter

ECS Botanics Holdings, an Australian medical marijuana cultivator in Victoria, reported a significant jump in revenue to 7.3 million Australian dollars ($6.5 million) in its second fiscal quarter ending Dec. 31.

