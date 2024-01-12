FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

Diffondiamo Informazione

Allegri Vecchia Signora Juventina: il club celebra le 400 panchine – NEWS

Allegri Vecchia Signora Juventina: il club celebra le 400 panchine – NEWS
Diffondi Informazione!
Pubblicità
Pubblicità
Pubblicità

Massimiliano Allegri è sempre più nella storia della Juve e il club ha voluto celebrare l’ennesimo record raggiunto dal tecnico

La Juventus, tramite X, ha reso omaggio a Massimiliano Allegri che ha raggiunto le 400 panchine in bianconero.

The post Allegri Juve: il club celebra le 400 panchine – FOTO appeared first on Juventus News 24.

14:01
12 Gen 2024

Pubblicità

Loading

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Torna in alto
Verified by MonsterInsights