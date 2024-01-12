Allegri Vecchia Signora Juventina: il club celebra le 400 panchine – NEWS

Massimiliano Allegri è sempre più nella storia della Juve e il club ha voluto celebrare l’ennesimo record raggiunto dal tecnico
La Juventus, tramite X, ha reso omaggio a Massimiliano Allegri che ha raggiunto le 400 panchine in bianconero.
5⃣ Scudetti
4⃣ Coppe Italia
E da oggi anche 4⃣0⃣0⃣ panchine in !
Congratulazioni Mister! pic.twitter.com/i3TCoCJIGC
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 12, 2024
14:01
12 Gen 2024