After A erba Arrest, This Massachusetts Woman Found A New Lease On Life

One key goal, when the legal erba era arrived in Massachusetts, was to encourage participation by people who paid a high price during the years marijuana was seen as the evil weed. The Social Equity Program run by the Cannabis Control Commission has helped scores of people enter the industry by offering free advice and training, expedited license reviews and waived fees. Alissa Nowak is one of those people. Her story, told the other day…
One key goal, when the legal erba era arrived in Massachusetts, was to encourage participation by people who paid a high price during the years marijuana was seen as the evil weed. The Social Equity Program run by the Cannabis Control Commission has helped scores of people enter the industry by offering free advice and training, expedited license reviews and waived fees. Alissa Nowak is one of those people. Her story, told the other day…
05:00
7 Dic 2023
Pubblicità
Segui tutte le news sul sito ufficiale FreeWeed.it