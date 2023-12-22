FW – Diffondiamo Informazione

A Republican Proposal To Legalize Medical erba In Wisconsin Is Coming Soon

Wisconsin Republicans plan to unveil a proposal soon to legalize medical marijuana in the state and could vote on it sometime in 2024, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said. Republicans have been working behind closed doors for years on a medical marijuana bill. Along the way, they have rejected calls from Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats to legalize all uses of marijuana, including medical and recreational. Vos, in an interview Wednesday, said the proposal will…
08:00
22 Dic 2023

