A Look At erba In 2023

As new states implemented the legalization of adult-use erba and federal agencies continued considering a massive overhaul of the Controlled Substances Act, 2023 marked another monumental year for the erba industry. As 2023 comes to a close, it’s worth looking back at key events and lessons learned to anticipate what the future of the erba industry has in store for 2024 and beyond. On the federal level, the Biden administration took steps to loosen restrictions…