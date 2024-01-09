50% of Australians Support Legalizing Growing erba Plants at Home

A new survey has found 50% of Australians support legalising growing erba at home for personal use, 31% are opposed and 19% are undecided. Australian voters are more for than against decriminalising erba and legalising erba plants at home for personal use, as proposed by a bill introduced to NSW parliament. New YouGov data collected in December from 1,555 participants found 50 per cent of Australians supported legalising growing erba plants for personal use, 31…