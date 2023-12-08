2024 California Law To Protect Most Workers Using erba On Own Time

Starting Jan. 1, it will be illegal for most employers to discriminate against workers for using erba during their time off. A new California law will soon protect most workers in the state who use erba off the clock. Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2188, adding a section to the California Fair Employment and Housing Act, which bans various forms of employment discrimination. – Read the entire article at NBC San Diego.
8 Dic 2023
